Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 430 PM, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUED ALONG A LINE FROM GREENVILLE MISSOURI TO PADUCAH, CALVERT CITY AND EAST TO HOPKINSVILLE IN WEST KENTUCKY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH, SOUTHEAST 20 TO 30 MPH. THE STRONGER STORMS WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE 35 TO 55 MPH WIND GUSTS, VERY HEAVY RAINFALL, AND FREQUENT LIGHTNING THROUGH 530 PM, AS THE ACTIVITY CONTINUES SOUTH ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AND WEST KENTUCKY. SOME COMMUNITIES IN THE PATH OF THE STORMS INCLUDE BARDWELL, BENTON AND MAYFIELD IN WEST KENTUCKY, AND SIKESTON, CHARLESTON AND VAN BUREN IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. THE STRONG WIND GUSTS MAY CAUSE MINOR TREE DAMAGE AND SOME POWER OUTAGES. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM FOR MOST OF THE AREA. CONTINUE TO MONITOR NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST ON THIS WEATHER SITUATION.