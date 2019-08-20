PADUCAH — An Illinois man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the shooting death of a Paducah woman.
On April 5, 2018, 42-year-old Sheila Lang was shot in an apartment in the Elmwood Court complex in Paducah. She was pronounced dead at the hospital not long after the shooting.
Michael Evers of Belknap, Illinois, who was 21 at the time, was arrested and charged with murder. Clifford Moore was also shot, and Evers was charged with first degree assault.
Tuesday, he pleaded guilty to both charges in McCracken County Circuit Court.
Evers was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder charge and 20 years for the assault charge. He will serve the two sentence concurrently.
Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz called the shooting a senseless act, but he said the sentence handed down Tuesday is a fair resolution.
Judge Tony Kitchen said Evers won't be eligible for parole until he serves 85% of his sentence.