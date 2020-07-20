JACKSON COUNTY, IL — An Illinois man has been sentence for first degree murder in connection to a murder charge from 2018, when his lover convinced him to murder and help destroy the body of her husband, so they could be together, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr.
Carr says 54-year-old James Micheal Deese, of DeSoto, Illinois, plead guilty to the murder of 76-year-old Frank Stonemark, of DeSoto, Illinois, on July 9, 2018, and was sentenced July 20, 2020, to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The indictment alleged that Deese killed Stonemark by strangling him on October 29, 2017. His two additional counts — concealing the death and moving the body — were dismissed as part of a plea agreement which required that Deese cooperate in the case involving Stonemark's wife, Carmen Stonemark.
Carr says Deese will be required to serve all 25 years, because there is no early release program, given that he is eligible to receive credit for time he has already served since he was arrested on March 22, 2018. He will not be able to be released until he is 77 years old.
Because of Deese's cooperation with the investigation, Carmen was indicted and convicted of solicitation/murder for hire and concealment of a homicidal death. Carr says she is serving a 20 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections and is not eligible for parole until she is 70 years old.
Carr says law enforcement first learned that Frank Stonemark was missing after his wife, Carmen, called and claimed he was missing after an argument she had with him. The investigation revealed that, at the time of the call, Carmen and Deese had already planned for and carried out the murder so that they could be together.
Carr says Deese strangled Frank Stonemark, who was in poor health, at Stonemark's house after making plans to do so with Carmen. Additionally, Carr says Deese and Carmen both moved and destroyed Frank's body.
Carr says months after Frank was reported missing, Deese was interviewed by detectives from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and admitted his role in the murder. At the same time, he agreed to call and record conversations with Carmen which led to her arrest. Although the body was never recovered, sheriff's department detectives were able to find Stonemark's van in Paducah and forensic evidence showed Frank's blood on the sheet rock located in the van which Deese admitted was used to transport the body.
Detectives say they also found forensic evidence that backs up the information given by Deese and Carmen that they had hidden Frank's body on property owned by the Stonemark's in rural Jackson County. According to Deese, he and Carmen destroyed and burned the body months after the murder.
The investigation was conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Desoto Police Department, the Illinois State Police, the Murphysboro, Illinois Police Department, and the Illinois State Police Metro-East Forensic Science Laboratory in Belleville.
State’s Attorney Michael Carr handled the Grand Jury investigation and murder prosecutions.