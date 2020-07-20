Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE FORECAST ACROSS THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HEAVY RAIN WITH SOME OF THE STORMS MAY PRODUCE LOCALLY SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING. SOME LOCATIONS COULD SEE 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN OR MORE IN A SHORT TIME. FLASH FLOODING IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE WIDESPREAD AT THIS TIME. * FLASH FLOODING OF LOW LYING, POOR DRAINAGE AREAS IS POSSIBLE IN SOME AREAS. ROAD THAT TYPICALLY FLOOD WILL LIKELY BE AFFECTED. SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY QUICKLY COME OUT OF THEIR BANKS AND FLOOD NEARBY AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN POPE COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHWESTERN CRITTENDEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... BALLARD COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 900 PM CDT MONDAY. * AT 259 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, METROPOLIS, CALVERT CITY, LA CENTER, WICKLIFFE, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, BROOKPORT, MOUNDS, SALEM, BARLOW, MOUND CITY, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT, BURNA, LEDBETTER, WEST PADUCAH, LOVELACEVILLE, KEVIL, JOPPA AND OLMSTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR