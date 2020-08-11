SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Joint Commission of Administrative Rules voted on a motion to suspend and oppose Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's emergency order on businesses receiving fines for not complying with the statewide mask mandate.
The commission voted Tuesday, but it did not pass.
The motion needed eights votes for "yes" to suspend the mask mandate rules, but only six voted yes. So, the mask mandate stays in place.
Pritzker announced the new rules on Friday, August 7.
For businesses not following guidelines, the business will receive a written warning.
The second step is an order to have some or all of the patrons leave the business to comply with public health guidance.
The final step for those businesses that do not comply can be a fine anywhere from $75 to $2,500.