SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois residents will see an increase in the state's minimum wage, beginning on New Year's Day.
According to a Wednesday release from State of Illinois, the minimum wage is set to increase one dollar — to $13 per hour — on January 1.
According to the release, Governor Pritzker signed legislation in 2019 to establish a schedule of wage increases, with the goal of reaching $15 per hour by the year 2025.
In a statement included in the release, Pritzker says, “Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising costs of living. Starting January 1st, minimum wage workers will get a raise and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage.”
Workers who rely on tips will receive a wage increase as well, increasing to $7.80 beginning on January 1. According to the release, these workers must still earn minimum wage after receiving tips, or their employer is required to make-up the difference.
Young workers under the age of 18 who work less than 650 hours a year will earn a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour beginning on January 1, the release explains.