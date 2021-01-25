The state of Illinois is moving into the second phase of its COVID-19 rollout plan.
The phase, Phase 1B, begins Monday, Jan. 25, and includes jail and prison staff, as well as other frontline workers including first responders, education employees from child care through 12th-grade, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing personnel, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store employees.
Not included in Phase 1B are people who have medical conditions that place them at a high risk of severe illness if they catch the virus.
Illinois' "Vaccine FAQ" webpage offers this explanation as to why high risk individuals younger than 65 are not included in phase 1B:
"The vaccine manufacturers, CDC, and the state are all committed to getting the vaccine to everyone as soon as possible. ACIP [the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] is a group of medical and public health experts that develop recommendations on how to use vaccines to control diseases in the U.S. ACIP decides on vaccine prioritization recommendations by reviewing the FDA information, clinical trial data, and other information. Initially, the limited supply of vaccine will only be available to those determined to be most at risk of exposure to COVID-19. As the vaccine supply increases, more people will be added to those prioritized until it is available to the adult population at large."
