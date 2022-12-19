HARRISBURG, IL — The Ella Elizabeth Hise Museum of Regional Art at Southeastern Illinois College is calling for submissions in preparation for their Black History Month Exhibition, which is set to run from Jan. 31 to March 2.
According to a release from SIC, the deadline to submit entries is Jan. 10. Each artist may make up to three entries, online or by mail.
The college says they are considering all mediums and subject matters to "express Black History and culture through the many mediums of art."
Click here to fill out a submission form online.
Alternatively, you can call (618) 252-5400 ext. 2599 to request a physical copy of the submission form be mailed to you.
If you fill out a physical form, you must include examples of the work you would like considered, then mail or deliver it to the museum. You may also email the submission form to hisemuseum@sic.edu.
Each artist must include an artist biography statement with their work. For more information on how to write an artist biography statement, click here.