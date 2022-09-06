Herrin, IL — A 62-year-old man died in a single-vehicle car accident in Illinois on Tuesday.
According to a release, a Williamson County deputy on routine patrol drove up on a single vehicle accident at 5200 Herrin Road in Herrin, IL at 1:15 a.m.
The vehicle hit a traffic light post and crashed into a ditch, the release says. There were flames and heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment.
A 62-year-old man was buckled in the driver's seat and appeared unable to move, according to the deputy. The deputy broke the front driver's window out, the release says. That's when Herrin Police Officers began arrived and helped the deputy remove the man through the window.
The man was taken to the Herrin Hospital by a United Medical Response Ambulance, where he died from his injuries. The man's name is not being released until family members are properly notified.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still ongoing and no other information will be released at this time.