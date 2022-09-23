METROPOLIS, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back again this year in Metropolis with vendors, music, mock battles, children's activities, and more.
The encampment will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 15-16 at the Fort Massac State Park.
According to Metropolis Tourism, attendees will find plenty of educational opportunities, handcrafted items, fife and drum music, a variety of food, games, and exciting mock-battles.
On October 14 —a day before the official festivities begin— teachers can bring students to the park for Education Day. There, reenactors will give presentations and demonstrations on life in the 1700s and early 1800s. Click or download the PDF below for more information on education day.
For more information about the encampment, click here or call (618) 524-4712. You can also follow the Greater Metropolis Convention and Visitor's Bureau on Facebook.