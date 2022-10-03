MARION, IL — Getting rid of old electronics isn't always easy. Instead of letting them sit in the corner and gather dust, you may want to consider attending the 7th annual City of Marion Electronic Recycling day.
According to a release from the City of Marion, the event will be hosted at 211 E. Boulevard St. on October 8, from 9 a.m. until noon— or until the truck is full.
Before you go, be sure to check out their list of accepted items below. For more information, call Terance Henry at (618) 997-6281.