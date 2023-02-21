MARION, IL — Walking the Red Carpet in Hollywood is something many dream about and few attain. But the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois are bringing the Red Carpet experience to the Local 6 region during their upcoming 2023 Trivia Night at the Oscars event.
According to a release from the organization, the event is being held at The Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 31.
The organization says attendees will be greeted on the Red Carpet by professional photographer Karina Neill.
Additionally, dinner will be catered by Crystal's Catering and More, guests will have access to a cash bar by Martini Joe's, and they'll once again host a silent auction and 50/50 raffle. The auction and raffle will be available online for everyone to participate in, regardless of whether or not they are present at the event.
According to the release, guests will join in on the trivia contest electronically, using the popular application Kahoot. Each team will decide on a name and team captain, who will submit answers via their smartphone. There will be a set amount of time provided for each question and points are allocated based on submission time, the release explains.
The winner will receive an Oscar for Best Team, with each team member receiving a trophy and prizes.
Trivia isn't the only friendly contest being held at the event — there's a costume contest too.
“Each year we host a contest for the Best Theme. Teams are encouraged to come dressed in costume, decorate their table, and compete to win the Oscar for Best Theme,” says Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois CEO Tina Carpenter.
Carpenter says this is the perfect chance for businesses to treat their employees to a night out, with multiple sponsorship levels available.
2023 Trivia Night at the Oscars sponsorship levels
|Level
|Tables
|Cost
|Executive Director
|Two tables of eight
|$1,000
|Producer
|One table of eight
|$500
|Director
|One table of four
|$250
Individual tickets are also available for $50.
To purchase tickets: click here; call Betty Williams at (618) 457-87877 x0011; or mail a check to BGCSI, PO Box 3092, Carbondale IL 62902.
The raffle and silent auction will be available here beginning at 8 a.m. on March 24.