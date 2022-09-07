VIENNA, IL — Free kids coats and shoes are available for distribution in several locations in Illinois, no paperwork or proof of income required.
Arrowleaf, Children's Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, and Southern 7 Head Start have shoes and coats available thanks to monetary donations through the New Coats, New Hope campaign and the newly added Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign.
Rollie Hawk, Chief Information Officer at Arrowleaf, says he's sure there are plenty of families with kids they can bless with shoes and coats, they just need help spreading the word.
Shoes and coats are available in select sizes, while supplies last. Be sure to call before coming in to schedule a pickup.
- Phone: 618-658-3079
- Vienna Office: 101 Oliver Street Vienna, IL 62995
- Cairo Office: 1401 Washington Ave. Cairo, IL 62914
- Phone: 618-833-6488
- Handles the distribution for Union County
- Phone: 618-634-2297
- Available at all head start sites