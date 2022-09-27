SPRINGFIELD, IL — Last week, a group of Illinois National Guard members teamed up with Polish riders to take part in a 5 day, 500 mile bike ride through Illinois.
Polish and Illinois soldiers fought side-by-side for over 17 years in Afghanistan and Iraq, the release explains, and now they've teamed up to honor those who have fallen.
According to a Tuesday release, the Gold Star 500 began six years ago when a group of active and retired Illinois National Guard members formed the Gold Star Mission organization. Their goal? To "Always Remember, Never Forget" the Illinois Service members who have been killed overseas since Sept. 11.
The Illinois National Guard partners with the Polish military through a state program, which is how they learned about the organization. 16 Polish riders participated in the ride, with the goal of establishing a similar event in Poland.
US Gold Star Families were able to meet their Polish Gold Star Families. Even though language barriers made communication difficult at times, the release says, the families were able to connect on a deep level.
Vonda Rogers, mother fallen Army Ranger Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, said her family has "established lifelong friendships" and "met an entirely new military family" thanks to the event.
14-year-old Michal Kordasz took the 500-mile journey to honor his dad, Polish Army Lt. Col. Grzegorz Kordasz, who was killed in 2016. Michal's mom, Lidia Kordasz, reportedly remarked: “Hugs, laughs, smiles, tears – these need no language.”