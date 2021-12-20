PADUCAH — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. With Christmas and New Year's Eve almost here, public health leaders are urging people to make sure they take the proper precautions to prevent a further increase.
They say the simple things can keep you healthy:
— Get vaccinated and get your booster shot.
— Wash your hands.
— Keep your distance and stay home when you're sick.
Case rates across Kentucky are going up.
For instance, during the past week in McCracken County, the Purchase District Health Department saw a more than 250-case jump.
In the counties served by the Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois, there have been at least 50 new cases per day.
That's much higher than the past couple of months.
There was a small bump after Halloween. The numbers quieted down a little bit, but cases went back up heading into Thanksgiving.
But with anticipated large gatherings just around the corner, what can people do to stay safe?
Leaders say first, getting vaccinated is key.
"For your own sake, please please get vaccinated," said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department. "We don't want people unnecessarily being hospitalized or even have death associated with this."
Along with getting the shot, make sure you're implementing other mitigation efforts.
"We've got the three basics that we know of," Southern Seven Health Department spokesman Nathan Ryder said. "Wear your mask, watch your distance, wash your hands frequently, and then there's the other biggy that a lot of people don't talk about, but if you don't feel good, if you feel bad, stay home."
Koster said the Purchase District is seeing some shortages in monoclonal antibody treatments.
He said there's not enough supply to meet demand.
Another point to note for those getting their vaccinations or booster shots: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends against getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine if the Pfizer and Moderna shots are available.