METROPOLIS, IL — Hospitals throughout the country are experiencing a nursing shortage, including hospitals in the Local 6 area.
Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois, is providing financial incentives for nurses. It's also providing scholarships for workers who are students.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that there will be more than 175,000 openings for registered nurses each year through 2029.
It's a combination of several factors, but nurses are in high demand right now.
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says there is insufficient staffing due to higher stress levels for nurses. That impacts job satisfaction and is driving many to leave the profession.
At Massac Memorial, hospital leaders want more nurses, and they're drawing candidates in by giving them more money.
"Are hoping to get applicants and get them in here and get them trained and get rolling," Massac Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Carla McManus said.
The hospital is looking for several registered nurses to fill in both day and nighttime positions.
Leaders say one plus for their hospital is its smaller, hometown feel.
"It's a more intimate setting where it's like family," said McManus. "We're certainly not known by numbers. We're known by first-name basis."
While it's a tough profession, they want to encourage people to pursue a career in the field.
"I would encourage anybody that's wanting to be a nurse, even though these are hard times, these are what we're here for," said McManus. "We're built tough, and that shows in my staffing that is here and continues to work on a daily basis providing care to every patient."
The American Association of Colleges of Nursing says nursing school enrollments are not catching up to the expected demand for services.
The association says the shortage is also happening simply because people are getting older.
A significant portion of the current nursing workforce is nearing retirement age.