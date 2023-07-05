CARBONDALE, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation is conducting a study to learn the public view on the future IL-154 bridge including improvements to widen the road and adding a 1.6 mile multi-use lane, according to a news release from IDOT.
This bridge goes across Rend Lake between Fitzgerald Park Road and the Larry Foster Parkway in Franklin County.
In lieu of a meeting, they will post resources such as maps on their website, where the public will be able to post comments and ask questions. The release says, the information will be available beginning July 20, and any comments submitted before July 31 will become part of the official public record.
IDOT says informing the public and hearing what they have to say is part of the next step in their study.
According to IDOT, the first phase of their research involves:
- Documenting the existing natural resources of the area
- Developing and evaluating alternatives for the project
- Coordinating with stake holders (i.e. U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and the Rend Lake Conservancy District)
Since the project will impact the Rend Lake Recreation Area and the Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area, it is protected under the US Department of Transportation Act, the website says. Additionally, IDOT plans to seek a “de minimis” impact since the project won’t impact the features that qualify these areas to be protected.
Comments can be emailed to Sean.Greenlee@illinois.gov or sent by mail to Carrie Nelsen, IDOT Program Development Engineer at the Illinois Department of Transportation, P.O. box 100, Carbondale, IL. 62903.
For those who do not have internet, contact Sean Greenlee at Sean.Greenlee@illinois.gov or 618-351-5310 for more information about the project.