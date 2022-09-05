CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Comptroller Susan Mendoza tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.
According to a release from her office, she is vaccinated and boosted. She reportedly feels thankful to be experiencing mild symptoms.
She has had to cancel her upcoming events due to her diagnosis, including a financial address she planned to make in Chicago and multiple Labor Day parades.
Mendoza is encouraging everyone to stay up-to-date on Covid vaccinations and boosters to ensure protection against serious, life-threatening illness.