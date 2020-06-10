SPRINGFIELD – In an effort to address the massive economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a $42.9 billion Fiscal Year 2021 General Funds operating budget that maintains funding for programs such as education, health care, and human services while advocating for a national program to support state and local governments.
The budget also directs more than $5 billion in federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and other federal aid packages, to public health, social services, small businesses, local governments and households, including funding targeted to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
The budget reflects reductions in operations appropriations of $200 million and another $140 million at the Department of Transportation from introduced levels and includes savings from an ongoing partial hiring freeze and restricted operations expenditures.
If Congress fails to enact funding for states and local governments in the near term and additional revenue from Public Act 101-8 doesn’t pass, the governor and his administration will work with the newly created Legislative Budget Oversight Commission and the Illinois General Assembly to identify solutions for addressing any financial gaps
The budget will go into effect on July 1, 2020, the beginning of the state's 2021 fiscal year.