DES PLAINES, IL — Two individuals spontaneously grabbed a $3 lottery ticket from a Speedway in Des Plaines, and it changed their lives forever.
They won the third largest jackpot in US history, according to a Wednesday release, and they've stuck to their promise to split the winnings.
The winners have chosen to remain anonymous and have opted to take a lump sum payment of $750.5 million. They've been working closely with professional legal and financial advisors, the release says, and they shared they're absolutely "over the moon" with their win.
Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez said in a statement included in the release that it was the largest prize he's ever had to process.
“It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well. It was an incredible feeling just to be part of that process – so I can only imagine how the winners themselves are feeling,” Rodriguez added.
According to the release, the historic roll started on April 19 and ended with a winning draw on July 19. The lottery generated $34 million for the Common School Fund through the game.
Excluding the big jackpot, there were reportedly more than 1.4 million winning tickets sold in Illinois, collecting a combined $11.8 million in prizes. The Illinois Lottery reported four individuals won prizes of over $1 million.