CARBONDALE, IL — Students and administrators at the Southern Illinois University School of Law are reacting to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the nation's highest court.
Students are inspired by Jackson's confirmation. They say it's a matter of representation for Black women and girls. They told me it shows that breaking the glass ceiling is possible.
Gloria Lewis is a first year law student at SIU Law School. She says she went into law because of the political climate, and she hopes to be an advocate for the marginalized.
She says Jackson's presence on the Supreme Court will open up opportunities for people everywhere.
"Understanding that there are nine Supreme Court justices, and one is a Black woman," Lewis says. "It's just one, it just reinforces to us that the glass ceiling can be broken. It can be done."
From kids to adults, Lewis says Jackson's confirmation gives people permission to reach their full potential.
SIU Law School Dean Camille Davidson says it's an honor to be able to experience Jackson's confirmation.
"In one generation, her family has gone from segregation to the highest court in this country," Davidson says.
Other law students are also inspired.
Reyna Herrera is passionate about civil rights. She says she's encouraged by Jackson.
"The fact that she's a Black woman I think is very very powerful, and that representation does matter. And it shows that with hard work and perseverance, you can get up to the level of Supreme Court," Herrera says.
About 15% of law students at SIU are from underrepresented backgrounds.
Davidson also knows what it's like to break barriers. She's the first African American woman serve as the school's dean.