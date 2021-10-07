MARION, IL — We're taking a closer look at how the end of Miners baseball in southern Illinois might impact the community.
The owners of the Southern Illinois Miners are retiring, and the 2021 season was the final one in Marion, Illinois.
We talked to a business owner and a city leader about what that means for the area.
There was a mix of emotions. While it's sad that the Miners baseball team won't be playing, city leaders say it won't be a devastating loss.
Doug Deaton owns 618 Tap House in Marion.
He's been running the business for three years.
Deaton says Jayne and John Simmons retiring from Frontier League Baseball ownership isn't the best.
"The news yesterday was definitely hard to take," Deaton says. "They've been a great partner with us. We've worked hard with them on several promotions and stuff over the years."
Deaton says the area at large has benefited from the Miners' presence in the community.
"Just consistently they have had events that would bring people to the area," Deaton says. "And I think, you know, all the businesses around Marion, Illinois, are going to feel bit of an impact from this one."
City leaders say, while the news is a loss, the situation actually isn't that bad. They don't have specific numbers, but leaders say attendance has fallen at games over the years.
"I don't like it very much," Marion Mayor Mike Absher says. "It doesn't feel very comfortable. Economically speaking, it is, sounds strange to say, unfortunately, it's not that devastating because the attendance numbers have dropped so much."
They hope that Rent One Park will be utilized in a way that benefits the region.
"I hope that it can be re-envisioned and reinvigorated through whatever is next and we can get back to having it as a big draw," said Absher.
One thing is for sure: the team and the stadium made an impact to the Marion community.
Jayne and John Simmons brought baseball to southern Illinois 14 years ago in 2007.
The Simmons also still own Rent One Park.
Plans are not set for the stadium's future.