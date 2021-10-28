The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster shots. Now, local health departments are finally able to administer the boosters to those who are eligible.
Not all of them are able to give out the booster doses quite yet, but many of them are.
The ones that can in the Local 6 area include the Southern Seven Health Department and the Marshall County Health Department.
State health departments recently gave regional leaders the OK to administer the doses.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said yes to Moderna and J&J, and the Southern Seven Health Department is now able to administer the shots.
Leaders there say there's a high interest from the public.
"I can say our phones here at Southern Seven have been ringing pretty steadily ever since IDPH approved the CDC and the FDA recommendations last week," said Nathan Ryder, the COVID-19 public outreach coordinator for S7HD. "So we've had people even leading up to that who are interested who are getting onto the list. As of the tail end of last week, we had about 200 people on the waiting list."
There has been a consistent demand at other health departments too.
"We've had a lot of phone calls of people wanting the boosters, so there's a lot of providers now that can give those," said Public Health Director Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department in west Kentucky.
Health departments are not the only ones providing the new booster shots.
Places like Walmart, CVS and Davis Drugs in Paducah are also administering them.
Depending on the health department, mixing and matching may be discouraged. Some say it's important to talk to your health provider about it.
"I'm going to let individuals speak to their doctor and take advice from their physician, so my advice to the people is talk to your doctor and let him or her tell you advice on what you should or shouldn't do," Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts said.
The Graves County Health Department will be giving out the new boosters starting Friday.
The Purchase District Health Department will also start administering the booster shots on Nov. 1.
In Missouri, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center will also start administering boosters on Nov. 1. The New Madrid County Health department says people living in the county can call 573-748-5541 to make an appointment.
Health departments in Tennessee are also providing booster doses. Click here for more details.