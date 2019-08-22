Watch again

CARBONDALE, IL — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expanding voting rights in Illinois just in time for the 2020 election. Under the new law, detainees awaiting trial will be able to cast their ballots during elections and receive voting information upon being released from custody.

Senate Bill 2090 expands voter access and voter education in Illinois jails. The bill also directs the Illinois Department of Corrections and county jails to provide a voter registration application and detailed information that their voting rights have been restored to any person in custody eligible to vote.

Many people going through the system have no idea what their rights are while they're detained or even when they get out. Solomon Muhammad served 18 years in prison. He said he was never told anything about his voting rights. "I didn't think we had the right to vote. I didn't think we could vote," said Muhammad.

He said it's important for people in the system and those who've just been released to take advantage of this. "Because judges come before elections, states attorneys and all of these people, and they directly have your fate in their hands," said Muhammad.

Jennifer Fertaly is the director of the Center For Empowerment and Justice in Carbondale. The center serves people making the transition from incarceration to back in the community. She said for this population, it's about more than casting a ballot.

"Anytime folks are encouraged to engage, I feel like it's good for the community and empowering for the individual," said Fertaly.

"These are still citizens. They still have a say, so they should still have a voice. I think they should be properly educated on their rights," said Muhammad.

The law takes effect immediately.