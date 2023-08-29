CAIRO, IL — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Illinois Department of Transportation are looking into two plans to address growing concerns about the Cairo or U.S. 51 bridge that connects Wickliffe, Kentucky, to Cairo, Illinois.
The 5,865-foot-long bridge constructed in 1938 has a life expectancy of 80 to 100 years. As the end of that life span draws nearer, the two departments are conducting studies to weigh out options for the bridge.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Spokesman Keith Todd said they are looking into two plans, which he refers to as Plan A or Plan B.
Plan A, according to Todd, would be to build a bridge upstream and parallel to the existing location. As for Plan B, he said they would look into a much bigger plan consisting of different "tie-ins" that would connect with Interstate 57 north of Cairo.
"Plan B is a mandate bill to take a more extensive look at to see if a bridge in a different location would help with economic development and transportation connectivity," Todd said.
Many factors might hinder the project, but wildlife presents the most significant issue. Todd said freshwater mussels grow along the Ohio River in the way of the new bridge. Todd said the mussel studies would begin this week.
"They are doing a mussels study looking at if they are endangered or can be moved to another location downstream," Todd said.
Todd said the results of that study are expected in early January. He said the agencies can better understand if they will build an adjacent bridge and where exactly it would be built once they receive those results. Until then, they are keeping a close eye on the condition of the existing Cairo bridge.
If the agencies decide to build an adjacent bridge, it will stretch about 1.94 miles and cost thousands of dollars. The bridge would go 900 feet from U.S. 51.
The new bridge will also include two 12-foot lanes with two 8-foot shoulders.
"We think a bridge at this site will cost $350 million because of the extra infrastructure. The studies must determine if building a new one at another location would be beneficial," he said.
Todd said if they build the new bridge, the agencies hope to start construction on that project by 2026, which would last four to five years.
"This is going to be a different animal," Todd said. "The Coast Guard has given us some recommendations for a width of the bridge so that barge traffic could pass safely."
Todd also said they must consider every traveler when constructing the new bridge. Leaving anyone out could be catastrophic, especially for those traveling on the water.
"This is the longest bridge in Kentucky, simply because of the river's width," Todd said. "The Mississippi and Ohio rivers come together here, and there's a lot of water fluctuation and fleeting on this river," he said.
The Kentucky Cabinet said it will know for sure which plan the agencies will move forward with after taking account of the data collected in the various ongoing studies.