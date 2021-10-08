ULLIN, IL — Health experts say that this past week, COVID infection rates trended downward in southern Illinois. But in the past few days, there has been a slight bump in COVID-19 cases.
Health departments face common challenges when it comes to establishing protocols.
Leaders in southern Illinois say they passed the second largest wave in the region, which happened from June to about two weeks ago.
Public health administrators in the region face unique challenges.
The Southern Seven Health Department covers 2,200 square miles, which is the size of Delaware.
More than 60,000 people live in the area, and people are pretty spread out.
That means communication can be tough.
"You know, that can be difficult at times," S7HD COVID-19 outreach coordinator Nathan Ryder said. "So we have to employ a lot of different methods to get the word out of what we're currently experiencing and what people need to be doing to keep themselves and their families safe."
The Purchase District Health Department in west Kentucky also says communication is key with its five counties and others, including those across the state line.
"Lots of people that live in Purchase counties go to those counties, and lots of people who live in those counties go to our counties, so it's important to do the same things so that it's less confusing for everyone," said Crystal Knight, the nurse administrator for Purchase District Health Department.
However, there isn't much direct dialogue between the Southern Seven and Purchase District health departments, because they each receive direction from their respective state health departments.
Southern Seven says it has been successful at administering COVID-19 vaccinations, but its counties lag behind others in the state.
The health department says on average, 31% of people in its counties are totally vaccinated.
Other counties in Illinois are at 75% to 80%.
"Southern Illinoisans have a long way to go to bring our counties up to the levels that we see in other areas of the state and even other areas of the nation," said Ryder.
Leaders say because COVID-19 continues to spread in the region, it's important to get vaccinated, wear your mask and social distance.
"Make sure people know that our vaccines are still the best tool to combat against COVID-19, but to also continue to follow basic mitigation procedures to keep ourselves safe," said Ryder.
Even with the challenges, health departments are hopeful for the future.
The Purchase District Health Department also says it has seen case rates level off and decrease, after the drastic increase that hit the region — and Kentucky as a whole — in late July, August, and the beginning of September.
Health department officials say to make sure you take your proper protocols this week during fall break. This is in light of reported increases after holidays, such as the July 4 and Labor Day weekend.