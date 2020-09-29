MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- As the race for president intensifies, supporters of both candidates say campaign signs are being taken or vandalized.
At the McCracken County Republican headquarters people came by to pick up many yard signs to show their support for President Donald Trump.
"I'm very very pleased to be able to support him," said Rick Sutton, a Republican voter. "I say a prayer for him every night at 8' o clock. I set my alarm."
Sutton came to pick up a sign to place on a property he owns.
"I had been a little hesitant because of hearing the different situations or hearing that signs disappeared and were destroyed," Sutton said.
Many states like Illinois and Missouri have laws on the books to jail or fine people who damage or steal political signs.
No matter what state you're in you can be charged with vandalism, theft, or property damage for walking onto someone's lawn and taking a sign.
The McCracken County Democratic party shared photos on their Facebook page of vandalized signs. The signs were torn apart and spray painted over on private property.
Joe Vance, a Republican, said there's never an excuse for vandalism.
"I see signs supporting other candidates and I wouldn't dream of taking those or doing anything with them," Vance said. 'Hopefully nothing will happen, but I have heard those things."
One woman who visited the McCracken County Democratic headquarters said she couldn't get a sign because she was afraid --- and wasn't even comfortable talking to Local 6 on camera.
No matter what side of the aisle you're on tampering with campaign signs is illegal.
Each Local 6 state also has restrictions on where you can put campaign signs and how long you can keep them up after the election.
You can visit your state's board of election site to learn that information.