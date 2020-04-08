UPDATED: 4/8/20 6:30 A.M.
This afternoon will set the stage for storms, with sunshine, increasing humidity, and temps in the low/mid 80's. A powerful cold front will sweep in this evening, bringing much chillier air tomorrow morning in the upper 40's.
We will start to see scattered storms develop in the 6-9PM time frame. These storms that remain isolated will have the highest threat for very large hail...possible over 2" in diameter (golf ball sized hail, or larger). These isolated supercell storms could also produce a tornado or two.
Between 9PM-11PM, we'll likely see the storms begin to consolidate into a line or cluster of storms as the front sweeps in. This will start to shift the greatest concern to damaging wind gusts, with a continued hail threat.
Storms will move quickly to the southeast, and should be pushing out of our area in the 1-2AM time frame, with colder air and clear skies moving in fast behind the storms.
For more information on severe weather safety, view the checklists below.