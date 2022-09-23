WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Deputies in Williamson County will now be able to communicate with victims, de-escalate dangerous situations, and participate in search and rescue operations remotely thanks to new high-tech equipment.
According to a release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, they'll be obtaining an Unmanned Ariel System in the next couple of months. The UAS is reportedly equipped with spotlights, a public address system, and infrared cameras.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick expressed excitement about the new system in the release, saying “The capability to locate someone and communicate in the field under adverse situation will be an asset when minutes count and lives are on the line." Vick continued to explain all deputies who operate the UAS will be trained and licensed, adhering to the Illinois Freedom from Drone Surveillance Act.
The new system will reportedly be able to go into areas where officers can't safely enter, will show heat signatures, and will cover large areas in in a short amount of time.