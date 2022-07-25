MARION, IL — Nonprofit Centerstone collaborated with the Egyptian Health Department to distribute over 100 Narcan kits to their community.
According to a Saturday release, their Narcan distribution event took place in the parking-lot of Centerstone's Medication Assisted Treatment Clinic on July 15 and was free and open to the public.
According to the release, over 2,000 people die from opioid overdoses each year in Illinois alone. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is an FDA approved medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose in minutes. It comes in two forms: injectable and in a nasal spray.
Centerstone Community Development Representative Samuel Stearns explained the importance of events like these, saying:
To learn more about Narcan and how you can help someone who's having an overdose, click here.