April 20, also known as "4/20", is a day dedicated to celebrating the decimalization of marijuana in Illinois.
According to New Leaf Illinois, a state-funded network of 20 nonprofit legal aid and advocacy organizations dedicated to clearing past cannabis arrests and convictions, the legalization of cannabis in Illinois did not automatically clear every record of everyone who has previously been convicted of cannabis violations.
New Leaf Illinois added that an estimated 34,000 Illinoisans still have records that were not cleared.
“With cannabis now legal in Illinois, it is important that we take steps to undo the harms of failed war on drugs. People previously arrested or convicted of cannabis offenses deserve the opportunity to clear their record,” said Danielle Perry, Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer for the State of Illinois. “New Leaf Illinois was established by the State precisely for this reason – to help residents with free, easy to access resources to clear their records.”
New Leaf can help people determine their eligibility for assistance through an online portal or by calling 855-963-9532.
New Leaf Illinois is five-year pilot program developed by the nonprofit Illinois Equal Justice Foundation. New Leaf receives funding through an appropriation from the Illinois General Assembly.