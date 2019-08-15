Watch again

CARBONDALE,IL - A virus carried by ticks called the Heartland Virus has popped up in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed that the first case in Illinois was reported last year in Kankakee.

The virus is carried by the Lone Star Tick, and normally leads to hospitalization and even death. The Illinois Department of Public Health worked with other agencies to conduct an environmental investigation into the tick-borne disease.

"They're everywhere," said Vinny. That's how he feels about ticks in southern Illinois. He moved to Carbondale from Arizona 25 years ago, and he said it took him a couple of tick bites before he figured out how to avoid them.

"Stay out of the trees and the woods and stuff. Try and stay out of where it's less traveled," said Vinny.