CARBONDALE,IL - A virus carried by ticks called the Heartland Virus has popped up in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed that the first case in Illinois was reported last year in Kankakee.
The virus is carried by the Lone Star Tick, and normally leads to hospitalization and even death. The Illinois Department of Public Health worked with other agencies to conduct an environmental investigation into the tick-borne disease.
"They're everywhere," said Vinny. That's how he feels about ticks in southern Illinois. He moved to Carbondale from Arizona 25 years ago, and he said it took him a couple of tick bites before he figured out how to avoid them.
He'd never heard of the Heartland Virus, and he's never been sick after being bitten by a tick, but he said that doesn't stop him from worrying.
"As far as the different variety of ticks, it's always scary, because you just don't know what's going to happen," said Vinny.
Fatou Ndaw loves being outdoors with her pups. She said when it comes to tick prevention, she mostly worries about them. Now that she's aware of the Heartland Virus, she's going to add herself to the equation.
"Ticks and mosquitoes, with the blood, I'm not a huge fan at all. Especially since they carry a lot of diseases, but I'll try and be more vigilant nowadays," said Ndaw.
A couple of things you can do to protect yourself from tick bites is wear light-colored clothing, walk in the center of trails so the grass and weeds don't rub against you, and check yourself for ticks every two to three hours.
Vinny said he doesn't plan to let fear slow him down. "Go out and have fun. Don't let things like that slow you down. Just go out and have fun," he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said some symptoms of the virus can include fever, headaches, fatigue, muscle aches and diarrhea. Most people reported becoming sick about two weeks after being bit by the tick.