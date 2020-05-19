CHICAGO — All four regions of Illinois are on track to move on to the third phase of the state's plan to reopen the economy, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.
Pritzker announced his five-phase Restore Illinois plan to open the state earlier this month. The state is currently in the second phase of that plan. While Pritzker said the state is on track to meet the criteria that would allow it to move into phase three, that phase will not likely begin before May 29.
Phase three would allow nonessential businesses, barbershops and salons, and state parks to reopen under strict health guidelines. More information about phase three is expected to be released by the end of the week.
Pritzker also said Illinois is number one in the nation for testing per capita over the past seven days.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said evidence shows Pritzker's stay-at-home order and other measures like wearing masks are working in the fight against the virus. She said its important to continue hygiene and social distancing practices, to keep from undoing all the good that has been done.
The IDPH reported 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 146 additional deaths. That brings the state’s total cases to 98,030 since testing began, with 4,379 deaths.