EDWARDSVILLE, IL– On Thursday, Gov. J.B Pritzker signed three pieces of legislation that make hygiene products more accessible to the girls and women of Illinois.
HB 641 will be the first piece of legislation to go into effect. The bill requires all public universities and community colleges across the state to provide free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms.
The board of trustees at colleges and universities will determine the funding needed to meet the new requirement.
The other two bills, HB 155 and HB 310, will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
HB 155 requires the Illinois Department of Human Services to apply for a federal waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, that would give Illinoisans living under the poverty line access to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. These programs would be able to provide individuals with diapers and menstrual hygiene products.
States do not yet have access to this federal waiver. However, according to Gov. Pritzker, the state will advocate the federal government to allow states to access this waiver.
HB 310 establishes the Feminine Hygiene Products for the Homeless Act. This bill requires all homeless shelters granting temporary housing to women to provide sanitary napkins, tampons, and panty liners free of charge, if the budget allows.
“Thanks to the three bills I’ll sign today, we’re reducing the burden of period poverty and making those very difficult personal choices a little bit rarer in Illinois. Because there’s nothing to be ashamed of in addressing health equity for a mother, a daughter or a sister. Once again, Illinois is demonstrating what it means to stand up for women’s health by protecting their dignity,” Gov. Pritzker said in a press release Thursday.