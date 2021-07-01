SPRINGFIELD, IL– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Independence Day holiday to minimize travel disruption.
The following is a list of roads that will be unable to open in the Local 6 area:
Franklin County:
• Illinois 14 just west of the Hamilton County line; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Jackson County:
• Illinois 13 west of Reed Station Road near Carbondale; lane reductions continue.
Jefferson County:
• Illinois 142 just south of Mount Vernon; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Johnson County:
• Illinois 37 just south of Illinois 146; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Massac County:
• Interstate 24 in multiple locations; lane reductions continue:
o Eastbound from mileposts 26-30, 32-34 and 38-39.
o Westbound from the Ohio River to milepost 2, 34-32 and 30-26.
Saline County:
• Commercial Street (U.S. 45) at Feazel Street in Harrisburg; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Union County:
• Illinois 127 just south of Alto Pass; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• I-57 at milepost 27; lane reductions continue.
White County:
• Illinois 1 just north of U.S. 45; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
Williamson County:
• Illinois 148 just north of I-57; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.
• Illinois 148 at the I-57 ramps; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.