CARBONDALE,IL — The Illinois primary was a go on Tuesday despite COVID-19. Election judges said turnout was slow.
A polling site in Carbondale took extra precautions to stay clean. "Making sure the pens and ballot casings are nice and sprayed down, giving everybody peace of mind, making sure we do our due diligence with what's going on," said election judge Geno Mascio.
This year, they're focusing a lot more on sanitation. When voters went through the door, hand sanitizer is the first thing they saw.
"I think it's been a concern for everybody. We just want to make sure everyone felt safe," said Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes.
Dennis Dobson said he voted Tuesday because there is a lot at stake.
"You got other things to think about — family, jobs, staying at home — but you also have to still think about the things coming up right now. If you don't get out to vote, the people that can make the change right now may not have the opportunity if they don't get out to vote," said Dobson.
UPDATE: Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Illinois Democratic presidential primary. For more details, click here. To see the numbers for that race and other Illinois election results as they come in, click here.