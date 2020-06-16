SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Products Farmers' Market will open on Thursday, June 18, on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture says there will be changes in this years' market because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Our priority is the health and safety of those who attend our Farmers’ Market,” said Nicole Moore, IDOA Farmer’s Market Coordinator. “We worked with the Illinois Department of Public Health to come up with the safest way for us to hold the Illinois Products Farmer’s Market and that includes modifications.”
IDOA says the picnic area and sampling will not be available and all prepared and ready to eat food will be served in the grab and go style.
There will be signs to show entrances and exits with a one-way pattern for traffic.
IDOA says SNAP benefits will be accepted and the Illinois Products Farmers' Market received a grant from Experimental Station to double SNAP purchases up to $25 per card holder per market day.
IDOA also says to try to minimize your time at the market.
Other guidelines include:
- Do not enter if sick, exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been in close contact who is symptomatic or has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Wear a mask.
- Always maintain at least six feet of social distance.
- Do not touch products. Vendors will assist you with your choices.
- Use touchless payments if possible; credit/EBT/Link/Debit. If cash is used, change may not be offered.
- Reusable bags are not recommended.
- Wash all products before use or cooking.
The Illinois Products Farmers’ Market will be held on Thursday evenings at the Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. For more information visit the IPFM website and Facebook page.