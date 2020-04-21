SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 1,551 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, including 119 new deaths.
This brings the state total of confirmed cases to 33,059 COVID-19 cases, with 1,468 deaths in 98 counties.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker announced the expansion of payment relief for student loan borrowers.
Gov. Pritzker and Secretary Deborah Hagan of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says the state has secured relief options with 20 private student loan servicers to expand on the protections the federal government granted to federal student loan borrowers.
They say these new options stand to benefit over 138,000 Illinoisans with privately held student loans.
The CARES Act gave much needed relief for students with federal loans, however, the act left out millions of student loan borrowers with federal loans that are not owned by the U.S. Government as well as private loans.
Under this new initiative, Gov. Pritzker says Illinoisans with commercially-owned Federal Family Education Program Loans or private student loans who are struggling to make their payments because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be eligible for expanded relief.
Borrowers in need of assistance must contact their student loan servicer to find the options available to them.
Relief options include:
• Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance
• Waiving late payment fees
• Ensuring that no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting
• Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days
• Working with borrower to enroll them in other borrower assistance programs, such as income based repayment.
Additionally, Gov. Pritzker says if investor restrictions limit what regulated student loan servicers are able to do, then servicers should proactively work with loan holders whenever possible to relax those restrictions or obligations.
Prudent and reasonable actions taken to support relief for borrowers during the pandemic will not be subject to examiner criticism from IDFPR, says the Governor.
To find out your type of federal loans and who your servicers are, visit the Department of Education's National Student Loan Data System or call the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243 or 1-800-730-8913. Borrowers with private student loans can check the contact information on their monthly billing statements.
If you experience trouble with a student loan servicer, you can contact the following and file a complaint:
• IDPFR Division of Banking 217-785-2900 for information or to file a complaint with IDFPR
• Attorney General’s Student Loan Helpline at 1-800-455-2456 or file a complaint with the Office of the Illinois Attorney General
• The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau