SPRINGFIELD, IL– The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced on Wednesday recipients of the one-time Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant.
In total, a total of 36 Illinois fire departments received over $316,000 in funding. Eligible fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues the COVID-19 pandemic caused.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit fire department budgets hard, especially rural volunteer departments who depend mainly on fundraising activities to pay for essential operational needs,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.“The funds provided to departments will help to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks so they can respond safely and effectively to help their community members during an emergency.”
The fire departments to receive funds in the Local 6 area include:
Franklin County
- Coelle Volunteer Fire Department - $10,651
- Ziegler Fire Department - $9,028
Jackson County
- Dowell Fire Department - $10,586
- Vergennes Fire Department - $910
Pulaski County
- Olmstead Fire Department - $6,451
Union County
- Ware/Wolf Lake Fire Protection District - $1,976
Williamson County
- Hurst Fire Department - $6,260