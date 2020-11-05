SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reports 9,935 new COVID-19 cases in the state including 97 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 447,497, with 10,030 total deaths.
The ages of people getting infected in the state range from younger than one years old to older than 100 years of age.
IDPH says, within the past 24 hours, laboratories across the state has reported 86,015 specimens for a total of 8,116,728. As of Wednesday night, IDPH says 3,891 people in the state were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 people were in the ICU and 343 patients with the virus were on ventilators.
IDPH says the preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 is 9.1%. The test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. IDPH says the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 29 through Nov. 4 is 10.5%
IDPH claims case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. IDPH says case positivity helps health officials understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or more infections, whereas test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps health officials understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.
IDPH notes that all data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. IDPH says information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as more information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.