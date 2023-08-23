An Illinois resident has died from West Nile virus, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday afternoon, marking the first human death related to the illness this year.
The IDPH said the person was in their 90s and lived in suburban Cook County. The person began experiencing symptoms in early August and died not long after.
There is no treatment for West Nile virus, and there is no vaccine that can protect against it. That's why health officials encourage people to do what they can to prevent themselves from catching it.
So far this year, IDPH has also reported 11 non-fatal cases in Illinois this year. Seven cases — including the fatal case — were reported in Cook County. Two of those cases occurred in Chicago. The department found one case each in Kane, Macon, Madison, Will and Woodford counties.
“We are sad to report the first death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement included in Wednesday's announcement. “This death and the 11 additional cases are a stark reminder that West Nile virus poses a serious risk, especially to older people and those with weakened immune systems. While the weather is warm and mosquitoes are breeding, we should all take precautions to ‘Fight the Bite’. Please protect yourself and your loved ones by reducing exposures, repelling insects with clothing and repellants, and reporting locations at high risk for producing mosquitoes.”
Reducing exposure, repelling insects and reporting high risk locations are the three R's the IDPH said the public can remember to help prevent West Nile virus.
Reduce: People can reduce their chance of exposure by keeping doors and windows closed at home, and if opened, making sure those doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out. People are also advised to get rid of sources of standing water outside, because mosquitoes can breed in there. Water can collect in old tires, flowerpots, birdbaths and any other container left outside. For things like birdbaths or wading pools, it’s recommended that owners refresh the water each week to prevent mosquito breeding. Additionally, mosquito dunks and other larvicides can be purchased at home improvement stores to be placed in standing water.
Repel: When outdoors, people can apply insect repellants registered with the Environmental Protection Agency containing DEET, picaridin, lemon oil, eucalyptus oil, IR 3535, para-menthane-diol (PMD) or 2-undecanone. Note that it's important to follow the label instructions when using those products. The IDPH advises talking to a doctor before using repellants on infants. People can also protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and light-weight, long-sleeved shirts.
Report: IDPH has asked the public to report sightings of sick or dead birds to health departments, because the mosquitos that carry West Nile virus pick it up by feeding on infected birds. People can also report standing/stagnant water they notice in roadside ditches, flooded yards and other locations where mosquitoes could breed. Health departments and local governments may be able to add larvicide to the water.
In 2022, IDPH said 44 Illinois counties reported positive West Nile virus tests in mosquitoes, birds, humans or horses. In humans, there were seven deadly cases and 26 non-fatal cases, but the department notes that human cases are underreported, so there may have been more. The youngest case reported in 2022 was a 26 year old, and the median age of human cases as 64.
In addition to the human cases reported so far this year, IDPH says in 2023 there have been 1,817 positive mosquito batches and 13 positive birds from 42 counties so far.
