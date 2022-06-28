CHICAGO, IL — Illinois Republicans are choosing a nominee to take on Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Pritzker is a billionaire who easily won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday and who spent millions trying to get the rival he wants and increase his already sizable advantage in the state this fall. The Republican front-runner was conservative state Sen. Darren Bailey, a farmer who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement Saturday. Bailey raised his statewide profile during the pandemic by opposing Pritzker’s COVID-19 measures. He sued Pritzker over a stay-at-home order the governor issued, and was escorted off the floor of the Legislature for refusing to wear a mask.
Illinois Republicans choosing nominee to face Gov. Pritzker
- AP
