The state of Illinois is once again requiring masks in all state facilities for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals as the state faces high or substantial rates of COVID-19 transmission.
The state announced the change Thursday, in a news release warning that data from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention show the majority of Illinois counties have substantial or high rates of transmission, including Cook County.
The news release says state leaders will continue to evaluate the need for any further measures that may be required "and will not hesitate to put them in place as needed to protect the health of Illinois residents."
The state says the delta variant of the virus has caused more than 80% of recent COVID-19 cases, and will likely cause more because it spreads more easily than other variants, and new evidence suggests a small number of fully-vaccinated individuals may become infected and pass the delta variant on to others.
“Given that the majority of the state is experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission as measured by the CDC, all State of Illinois facilities will require face coverings – regardless of vaccination status – in line with the CDC’s current best guidance for ending this pandemic,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker . “Vaccines work – but we cannot promise those protections for every single future variant if we allow this virus to spread and mutate unchecked in our communities. With all the misinformation out there, I encourage all eligible Illinoisans who haven’t been vaccinated yet to talk to their doctors to alleviate any of their fears. Vaccines are how we put this pandemic behind us for once and for all, but I will continue to evaluate the need for further additional mitigations.”