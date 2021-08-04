CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced a universal mask requirement for preschools, day care facilities and K-12 schools, a vaccination requirement for all state employees in congregate facilities and a universal mask requirement for all long-term care facilities.
During a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker announced that masks will be required in indoor school, preschool and daycare settings, effective immediately. The requirement includes sports and all indoor recreation. But, Pritzker said, athletes and coaches won't have to wear masks outdoors.
In a news release sent after the briefing, the governor's office noted that Illinois' population includes 1.8 million children under the age of 12, which means they're not eligible to be vaccinated yet. Meanwhile, the delta variant is infecting younger people at a greater rate. The governor's office said people younger than 29 accounted for 12% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in June. In addition to protecting children from the virus, the governor's office said the mask mandate will also help prevent students from transmitting the virus to vulnerable populations in the community at large.
COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all state employees in congregate facilities, such as veterans' homes, correctional facilities and Illinois Department of Human Services Developmental Disabilities Services centers and psychiatric hospitals. All state employees in such settings will be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 4.
Additionally, universal masking is again required in all long-term care facilities in the state.
The goal of the new mandates is to prevent the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 among vulnerable populations in Illinois.
Also on Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it is expanding access to free COVID-19 testing to all K-12 public schools. Free testing was already available in Chicago, because the city received its own federal funding for that purpose.
The IDPH said Wednesday that all public schools in the state can now chose to use the S.H.I.E.L.D. Illinois saliva-based COVID-19 test. The public health agency says the test can detect the novel coronavirus and its variants in symptomatic, pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Those tests were previously available to schools in predominantly low-income communities that experienced high COVID-19 infection rates. IDPH said it is now able to offer the free testing in all K-12 public schools because of federal funding from the C.A.R.E.S. Act and the American Rescue Plan.