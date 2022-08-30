State public health officials have announced the first death from West Nile virus of 2022 in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Cook County resident in their 70s has died after becoming the state's first human West Nile case of 2022 at the beginning of August.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the West Nile virus diagnosis through laboratory testing, IDPH says.
"This unfortunate first reported death of the year from West Nile virus in Illinois is a reminder that this disease poses a risk, especially to those who have weakened immune systems,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement released Tuesday evening. “While the weather is warm and mosquitos are breeding, we should all take precautions to protect ourselves from mosquitoes and the viruses they carry by wearing insect repellent and eliminating standing water around our homes where mosquitos breed.”
So far this year, the virus has been found in batches of mosquitoes from 30 counties. Additionally, IDPH says eight birds have tested positive across six counties. The first batch of mosquitoes to test positive in 2022 was collected on May 17 in Will County, and the first bird that tested positive was collected in Logan County on July 5.
On Aug. 16, the Jackson County Health Department announced that the virus was detected in a batch of mosquitoes collected in that county. Those mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro.
For more information from the health department on how to protect against West Nile virus and signs and symptoms to look out for, click here.