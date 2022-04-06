Starting April 11, Illinois homeowners can apply for up to $30,000 in assistance through the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF).
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the $309 million fund will help homeowners pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and/or condo association fees.
“With the support of Governor Pritzker, IHDA has delivered emergency housing payments on behalf of 120,000 Illinois renters and homeowners since the pandemic began, and the ILHAF program will build on these efforts to provide much-needed relief to households who need it most,” IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust said.
For many Southern Illinois counties, United Way of South Central Illinois is serving as a Housing Stability Service provider for the ILHAF.
United Way is urging homeowners in Washington, Marion, Clinton, Jefferson, Franklin, Hamilton, Wayne, White, Edwards and Wabash counties wishing to apply for ILHAF to schedule a meeting with Navicore Solutions a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.
Call 866-472-4557 to schedule an appointment with Navicore Solutions.
ILHAF is targeting homeowners who have experienced financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants must also currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their mortgage or other homeowner expenses, and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income.
When applying, you must show:
- Proof of identification, including but not limited to a driver’s license, state ID, permanent residency card or other form of ID.
- Proof of household income, including but not limited to tax returns, pay stubs, or other documentation.
- Proof of occupancy, including but not limited to a bank statement, cell phone bill, credit/debit card statement, or other documentation.
- Proof of ownership, including but not limited to a property tax bill, property deed, or other documentation.
- Delinquency statement, including but not limited to a mortgage statement, property tax statement, insurance statement, or HOA/Condo Association statement.
Application will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on May 31. Visit www.illinoishousinghelp.org for more information.