UNION COUNTY, IL — A section of Illinois Route 3 South is closed in Union County, Illinois, due to a traffic crash involving a school bus, the Union County Sheriff's Office says.
Route 3 South is closed from Route 146 West at the Ware, Illinois, intersection to the Union County line with Alexander County in McClure.
Southern Illinois news outlet WFCN News reports that a school bus overturned along Route 3, and one injury has been reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and detour through Olive Branch and Illinois Route 127.