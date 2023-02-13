UNION COUNTY, IL — A section of Illinois Route 3 South that was closed in Union County, Illinois, due to a traffic crash involving a school bus has reopened to traffic Monday night, the Union County Sheriff's Office says.
Route 3 South was closed from Route 146 West at the Ware, Illinois, intersection to the Union County line with Alexander County in McClure.
Southern Illinois news outlet WFCN News reported that a school bus overturned along Route 3, and one injury has been reported.
As of about 7:30 p.m., the Union County Sheriff's Office says the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.