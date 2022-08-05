CHICAGO, IL — The school year is kicking into gear all across the country and back-to-school shoppers are busy trying to make sure students have what they need to succeed. Illinois shoppers will be able to take advantage of a 10-day sales-tax holiday on certain back-to-school items starting on August 5, bringing some relief to folks already struggling to keep up with inflation and rising costs.
The holiday begins on Aug 5. and ends on Aug. 14. Sales tax on eligible back-to-school items during the holiday will be reduced by 5%.
Clothing
The retail selling price of eligible clothing must be less than $125 per item. Eligible items include:
• household and shop aprons
• athletic supporters
• bathing suits and caps
• belts and suspenders
• coats and jackets
• gloves and mittens
• hats, caps, and ear muffs
• lab coats
• neckties
• rainwear
• rubber pants (covers for cloth diapers)
• scarves
• underwear
• school uniforms
• shorts and pants
• skirts and dresses
• hosiery and pantyhose
• shirts and blouses
Footwear
The retail selling price of eligible footwear must be less than $125 per item. Eligible footwear includes:
• shoes, sneakers, and shoe laces
• sandals
• slippers
• socks and stockings
• footlets
• boots and overshoes
• insoles for shoes
• steel-toed shoes
School Supplies
School supplies don't have the same $125/item restriction that clothing and footwear do. They do, however, have to be used in the course of study.
• binders
• book bags
• calculators
• cellophane tape
• blackboard chalk
• composition books
• crayons
• colored pencils
• erasers
• expandable pocket, plastic, and manila folders
• glue, paste, and paste sticks
• highlighters
• index cards and index card boxes
• legal pads
• lunch boxes
• markers
• notebooks and notebook paper, including loose leaf notebook, copy, graph, tracing, manila, colored and construction paper, and poster board
• pencils and pencil leads
• pens, ink, and ink refills for pens
• pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
• pencil sharpeners
• protractors, rulers, and compasses
• scissors
• writing tablets
Many items are not eligible for reduced sales tax during the holiday, including: clothing accessories, sports and recreational equipment, protective equipment, some footwear, art supplies, instructional material, computers, computer supplies, and electronics. For more information and a full list of ineligible items, refer to the PDF document below or visit this website here.