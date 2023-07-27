SPRINGFIELD, IL — Going to the DMV in Illinois is going to be different starting September 1 as Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias will begin implementing a Skip-the-Line program.
The program will include online services, scheduled appointments, and extended open hours.
Customers will be encouraged to take advantage of online services like renewing their driver’s license or ID card and license plate stickers.
Scheduling appointments will be done via the state’s website or by calling 844-817-4649.
Some DMV locations in the state will not accept walk-ins and will only take appointments; those locations are listed below:
“Customers will save time by skipping the line,” said Giannoulias. “Our goal is to eliminate the Time Tax that has plagued Illinoisans for years, forcing them to stand in long lines wasting time – just to conduct basic services. Extending hours at all DMVs and requiring appointments at our 44 highest-volume facilities is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times.”
For more information about the Skip-the-Line program, visit the Illinois State website.