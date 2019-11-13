SPRINGFIELD, IL -- Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker has submitted a formal request with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a disaster declaration in several counties due to the historic flooding during summer 2019.
If approved, three of the counties impacted by the declaration are in the Local 6 area: Alexander, Union and Pulaski.
At least 25 homes and/or businesses must have endured major, uninsured losses of 40% or more for a county to be eligible for an SBA declaration.
The declaration would allow homeowners, renters and business owners to apply for low-interest, long-term loans for repairs or replacements of real estate, equipment or inventory for businesses.
Acting IEMA director Alicia Tate-Nadeau says the state's request for FEMA assistance was denied, so this is the next step to helping those impacted by the flooding as winter approaches.