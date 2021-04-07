ILLINOIS — Tuesday's consolidated election in Illinois saw extremely low turnout across the board. Some counties in southern Illinois reported as little as 6% voter participation.
The right to vote is one of the most crucial parts of our democracy, so why was turnout so low? John Jackson, at Southern Illinois University's Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, has been speaking to several local county clerks about turnout.
"One county clerk over in Williamson County said people are just tired of elections. They're still hungover from the conflict of Nov. 3," Jackson said. "And then all that came after, up to and including January the 6th, and the Capitol Hill stuff. And then the impeachment, and she said people are just fed up with all of that."
In Jackson County, where Southern Illinois University at Carbondale is, a little less than 16% of voters participated in the election. That's a striking difference to the 72% turnout the county saw for the general election. Jackson says a low turnout affects who's representing you locally.
"If you don't go vote, you're not participating and you're not having any impact, and yet the government goes on. Some officials' going to take control over those offices, and they're going to be in charge," Jackson said. "If they've only got 4%, 8%, or 17% turnout, it really is a blight on their democracy."
He believes one of the many reasons for low turnout is a lack of competition in elections. While some people may not be comfortable putting themselves out there to be an elected official, Jackson thinks it could bring more people to the polls. He says if you are registered to vote you need to cast your ballot so your voice is being heard.
You can find the results of the Illinois consolidated election here.